AUSTINTOWN — Open enrollment for the Austintown Schools will close at 4 p.m. Monday for the 2017- 2018 school year.

Students who have not enrolled for the upcoming school year can do so by registering at the Austintown Early Learning Center on Evelyn Road.

Call 330-797-3900, ext. 1516, or visit the registration tab at www.austintownschools.org with any questions regarding the enrollment process.