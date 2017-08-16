JOBS
Ohio teen’s trial set in death of her baby found buried near home


Published: Wed, August 16, 2017 @ 10:35 a.m.

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An 18-year-old Ohio woman charged in the death of her newborn infant found buried outside her home is scheduled for trial starting Nov. 6.

A Warren County judge set the date Tuesday for Brooke Skylar Richardson and continued barring attorneys and others involved from commenting publicly outside of court. The judge has said the gag order is intended to help ensure a fair trial.

Richardson has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the May death of the infant. The remains were found July 14 in Carlisle, about 40 miles north of Cincinnati.

A prosecutor alleges Richardson “purposely caused” the death, then burned and buried the baby.

Richardson’s attorney previously said she “didn’t kill her baby.”

