Ohio teen electrocuted while climbing transmission tower

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Investigators say an Ohio teenager was electrocuted and fell about 30 feet to the ground after climbing a transmission tower supporting high-voltage power lines.

A coroner identified the victim Tuesday as 17-year-old Antonio Jarrod Victor Simon, of Streetsboro. Police say he died Monday at a park in Akron.

A spokesman for FirstEnergy Corp. called the teen’s death “tragic” and said the company has routinely advised people to stay away from dangerous equipment.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the power lines carry about 23,000 volts of electricity.