Ohio teacher accused of letting teens use LSD at her home

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio elementary school teacher faces criminal charges over allegations she allowed teenagers to buy and use the psychedelic drug LSD in her home.

Forty-year-old Amy Panzeca, of Springboro, entered not-guilty pleas Tuesday in a Warren County courtroom in southwest Ohio after being indicted on charges of permitting drug abuse, endangering children and permitting drug abuse. She was freed on bond.

Prosecutors say Panzeca’s son sold LSD to at least 20 high-school students. He is being held in a juvenile detention center on felony drug charges. A drug task found LSD and marijuana during a search of the family’s home in May.

Panzeca teaches fifth grade. The Springboro school district has placed her on paid leave.