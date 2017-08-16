Ohio Black Republicans stand behind President Trump's statements on violent Va. rally

YOUNGSTOWN — The Ohio Black Republicans Association – through its president, Tracey Winbush of Youngstown – backs President Donald Trump’s statements about the violence that broke out in Charlottesville, Va., stemming from a rally by white supremacist groups and blames the media for the problems because it promoted the rally.

In an email today, the group wrote: “It is our belief the violent activities would not have risen to the level it did and we would not be having this discussion” if the media didn’t publicize Saturday’s rally before it happened that left a counter-protester dead after an Ohio man plowed his car into a crowd.

The statement was sent by Winbush, the Mahoning County Republican Party’s vice chairwoman who also coordinated Trump’s campaign in the county.

The association has about 75 members, she said.

“The media talking heads and the hosts that continue to compare and insinuate that President Trump, the Republican Party and [its] affiliates condone and encourage this despicable behavior should be exposed for the race-baiters that they are. They don’t care about the consequences of their style, just that they are the first on the scene with the juiciest story for their 15 minutes of fame.”

Trump’s comments Tuesday “there is blame on both sides” for the deadly violence drew criticism even from fellow Republicans.

“We stand in support of the words of President Trump in his comments of the innocent in Charlottesville, Va., this past weekend,” the association’s statement read.