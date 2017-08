Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

ADAMS, RONALD JAMES 5/6/1997 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Theft



BRANNAN, DAVID KEITH 8/26/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension(Any FRA Judgement Non-Compliance)

DOTHARD, ASHLEY 12/24/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Telecommunications Harassment

GONZALEZ, BLANCA ROSA 6/10/1994 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

HILL, CHRISTOPHER 7/16/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



HILL, WILLIE J JR 10/18/1961 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



HUDSON, VINCENT E 1/11/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of P.O.



JOHNSON, JORDAN R 3/7/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

LIPSCOMB, IVAN M JR 12/2/1992 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs

LOPEZ, IMELDA 3/21/1960 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

MAY, TERRANCE CHAUNCY 9/20/1975 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE WITNESSES MAY BE COMPELLED TO TESTIFY

META, TERA JEAN 11/16/1973 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Parole Violation

RIVERA, JOSE 3/19/1974 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



RUSHTON, MAURICE 5/20/1960 FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION Fugitive From Justice



SEPULVEDA LEDESMA, ROSA 5/11/1983 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

SMITH, CHRISTINE LYNN 6/25/1982 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Robbery

VERNUCCI, NICHOLAS 12/27/1991 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Inducing Panic

WALKER, TIMOTHY E 2/21/1977 NEW MIDDLETOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ABRON, DEANDREY LAMAR 7/31/1972 8/14/2017 BONDED OUT



ALLI, RICHARD BLAKE II 5/4/1991 8/1/2017 TIME SERVED

BLACKMON, EDWARD EUGENE JR 5/27/1978 12/19/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BOWDEN, SCOTT THOMAS 1/25/1985 3/3/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BURNETT, ALICIA EVONNE 6/24/1976 8/12/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

CARTWRIGHT, KEVIN DOUGLAS 8/4/1987 5/23/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CRIMLEY, JASON A 9/18/1991 8/15/2017 BONDED OUT



CROSS, C'QUAN CHARLES 8/4/1995 8/13/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DEAN, JACK 1/17/1990 8/15/2017 BONDED OUT

FANT, DEANDRE L 12/18/1987 7/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GRIFFIN, SEAN JR 2/4/1992 8/13/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HARKNESS, ALISHA M 5/18/1982 11/10/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



JACKSON, CRAIG L 5/31/1992 8/7/2017 BONDED OUT



JESWALD, LOUIS A 4/14/1994 8/15/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



KRUZELAK, LARRY 7/26/1986 8/2/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LEONARD, TERRELL L 4/11/1979 8/15/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LIGHT, JATERIUS D 5/11/1995 4/7/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LOPEZ, RAUL 5/28/1968 8/9/2017 TIME SERVED



LOUK, CHARLES A 4/11/1974 8/15/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

MARTINEZ, ALEXANDER 4/29/1979 8/15/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

MILLER, TSHOMBE PIERRE 6/22/1983 1/30/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MOORE, CHRISTOPHER 9/12/1998 8/12/2017 BONDED OUT



MOORE, THOMAS E 12/12/1971 8/7/2017 BONDED OUT



PETERMAN, SHANNA 7/30/1989 8/15/2017 TIME SERVED



PORTER, RYAN NATHAN 6/30/1996 8/6/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



RESEK, CHRISTINA 10/12/1985 8/3/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



STOFFER, DAYMOND 10/10/1994 8/15/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



TAYLOR, LATOYA T 6/23/1982 6/7/2017 TIME SERVED



WARD, ISAIAH M 12/19/1991 5/13/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WARNER, DORIAN 7/10/1992 7/26/2017 TIME SERVED



WOLFGANG, WENDY ANN 7/24/1966 6/24/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE