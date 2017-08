LISBON

Lepper Library, 303 E. Lincoln Way, will offer one-on-one basic computer skills from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.

On Wednesday, the Mercy Health Dental Van will be at the library from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call the library at 330-424-3117 for more information or to register for computer help.