Homeschool student becomes ambassador

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown resident and rising senior at Ohio Virtual Academy, Joseph Notter, has been named to the Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s 2017-18 Teen Ambassador Board. The board is composed of students throughout Ohio who are motivated, enthusiastic, self-starters who show an interest in law and government.

Notter has also been running his own business since he was 10 years old; he is now 17. Notter has a 3.78 grade point average.