Grand jury declines to indict officers who fatally shot man

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict two SWAT team members who fatally shot a man authorities say confronted the officers with a firearm at a home in northwest Ohio.

The Lima News reports a special prosecutor said today an Allen County grand jury heard evidence in the shooting death of 57-year-old Keith Burkholder and found "no probable cause" to charge the officers.

Allen County's sheriff said after the shooting that undercover agents had purchased illegal drugs from individuals in the Lima home and obtained a search warrant.

Sheriff Matt Treglia said Burkholder confronted the SWAT team with a firearm when officers entered the home Aug. 3. Treglia said gunfire was exchanged and Burkholder was killed.