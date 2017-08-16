JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Forensic evidence presented today at Jermaine Bunn trial


Published: Wed, August 16, 2017 @ 10:30 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Testimony on forensic evidence will take up a large part of the Jermaine Bunn murder trial today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Bunn, 40, faces charges of murder, improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence for the April 3, 2016, shooting death of Michael Pete, 30, at a party on East Evergreen Avenue.

Judge John M. Durkin is hearing the case.

Expected witnesses today include two officers from the city police department’s Crime Lab, who collected evidence at the crime scene, as well as a representative from the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and also technicians from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Bunn, acting as his own lawyer, was out of prison for less than 48 hours when Pete was killed.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes