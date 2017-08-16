Forensic evidence presented today at Jermaine Bunn trial

YOUNGSTOWN — Testimony on forensic evidence will take up a large part of the Jermaine Bunn murder trial today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Bunn, 40, faces charges of murder, improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence for the April 3, 2016, shooting death of Michael Pete, 30, at a party on East Evergreen Avenue.

Judge John M. Durkin is hearing the case.

Expected witnesses today include two officers from the city police department’s Crime Lab, who collected evidence at the crime scene, as well as a representative from the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and also technicians from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Bunn, acting as his own lawyer, was out of prison for less than 48 hours when Pete was killed.

