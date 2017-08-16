Cops: Ex-Pennsylvania police officer found passed out in car with newborn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A former police officer is facing charges after she was found passed out in her car with her newborn son in the backseat.

O’Hara Township police say they were called to a high-school parking lot Sunday night for reports of a shirtless man wandering around. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Nicole Mautino passed out in the car, and her 29-year-old boyfriend Anthony Schulli sitting on the curb.

Mautino was revived with two doses of the opioid antidote Narcan.

Police say Schulli first told officers they had taken Percocet that he suspected was laced with heroin; then he said his girlfriend was on Xanax.

Mautino and Schulli face charges including endangering the welfare of children.

Mautino had previously worked as a part-time police officer in two suburban Pittsburgh communities.