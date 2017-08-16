Cedar Point will build ‘hyper-hybrid’ roller coaster

SANDUSKY — Cedar Point’s FrontierTown will be transformed when Steel Vengeance – the tallest, fastest and longest hybrid roller coaster in the world – opens in spring 2018.

At more than 200 feet tall, the new hybrid design combines a steel running track on a massive wooden structure that provides an extremely smooth and comfortable ride while enabling the coaster’s trains to perform maneuvers previously unheard of on a wooden roller coaster, park officials said.

Riders will board one of three trains and climb 205 feet above FrontierTown. Once they crest the lift hill, they’ll be staring straight down a 90-degree initial drop and a 200-foot fall to earth.

Multiple airtime hills follow, including the world’s fastest airtime hill ever created on a hybrid roller coaster, and a 116-foot-tall outer-banked hill placing riders on an outward tilt while moving forward.

The entire ride will last approximately 2 minutes, 30 seconds.