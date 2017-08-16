Boardman woman arrested on prostitution charge

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a woman Tuesday as part of a prostitution investigation, according to a police report.

According to the report, police arranged a rendezvous between her and a confidential informant Tuesday night at a township hotel.

After the informant arrived and gave the woman money, police entered the hotel room and arrested Tara Meta, 43, of Stadium Drive on charges of soliciting prostitution, escape, possessing criminal tools, and drug paraphernalia.

After being handcuffed and placed under arrest, Meta slipped out of the handcuffs and attempted to jump out of the second-story window, police said. Officers pulled her back into the room. She told police she was trying to kill herself.

The paraphernalia charge is due to suspected crack pipes found in the room, according to the report. The criminal tools charge relates to money, cellphones, condoms, and a planner listing names and dollar amounts, the report states.