BCI raids Campbell home for suspected child exploitation


Published: Wed, August 16, 2017 @ 12:21 p.m.

CAMPBELL — Law enforcement authorities raided a home at 600 Devitt Avenue this morning for suspected exploitation of children.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, a subset of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, searched the home on a warrant.

The investigation, at the request of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, concerns someone who is a registered sex offender, said Jill Del Greco, an AG spokeswoman.

Officials seized electronic devices.

Del Greco said, as of just before noon, no one had been arrested, though the investigation is ongoing.

