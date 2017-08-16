Authorities find body of Lake Milton boater

CRAIG BEACH

The search for Kyle Alspaugh, 29, of East Canton, ended Wednesday night when his body was recovered in Lake Milton by authorities.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partners 21-WFMJ-TV reported Wednesday that authorities were first notified of trouble after an individual fishing nearby, Michael Buczek, saw a man driving a small fishing boat that was moving erratically. Shortly after seeing the boat, Buczek said he heard cries for help and notified the authorities.

Alspaugh’s boat has been recovered.

Authorities searched the area using boats, drones, divers and helicopters. Alspaugh’s family was on the scene during the search.