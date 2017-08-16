Arraignment hearing set in September for former Niles auditor

WARREN — Charles Nader, the former Niles auditor indicted this month on theft in office, tampering with records and unlawful interest in a public contract, will be arraigned at 11 a.m. Sept. 13 before Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove.

Nader, 64, of Washington Street, Niles, served as auditor from 2006 to 2015, when he resigned. Nader’s indictment was revealed at the same time as a new set of indictments against former Niles mayor Ralph Infante Jr. and his wife, Judy.

The Infantes were arraigned on the new charges the day the indictments were made public, but Nader was not.

Nader’s nine indictments accuse him of using a city computer for his private tax-preparation business and failing to list income from a tax client who also was doing business with the city.