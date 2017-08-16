JOBS
Armed robbers get away with cash from Warren convenience store


Published: Wed, August 16, 2017 @ 10:05 a.m.

WARREN — Two armed men ordered two clerks at the Red & White store, 1104 W. Market St., to get on the ground Tuesday as they forced a third worker into the back room of the store in a 9:20 p.m. robbery.

The robbers were both wearing pantyhouse-type masks, black pants and black T-shirts. One told the two employees on the floor that they knew where they lived and would kill them if they called police.

Police later used a canine to track the suspects and found a mask believed to have been used by the robbers behind a house on Haymaker Avenue Northwest.

The employee forced into the back room said one of the robbers ordered her to open the safe, and they took and undetermined amount of money from the safe and from a register and fled.

