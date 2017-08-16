America Makes celebrates its 5th birthday

YOUNGSTOWN

Cake, hats and balloons are just a small part of the festivities at America Makes this afternoon for its fifth birthday.

The nation's first additive manufacturing hub opened in 2012.

"I think about five years ago today when we started this adventure...quite an audience was there to kick us off ," said Ralph Resnick, former executive director of America Makes.

"We are the first and there now 14. We have been the flagship of this experiment of a public/private partnership."

Today, there are more than 185 members a part of America Makes. These are world-class looking to using additive manufacturing.

"We are having impact," Resnick said. "We would never would have made five years and we will never make the next five years without you."