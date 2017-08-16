America Makes additive manufacturing hub – first in U.S. — marks 5 years

YOUNGSTOWN

Five years ago, the decision was made to put the nation’s first additive manufacturing hub in Youngstown.

The city had a rich history in manufacturing that was in the midst of revitalization.

“We wanted to be a part of that,” said Ralph Resnick, founding director of America Makes.

America Makes members, leaders and others celebrated the additive manufacturing hub’s fifth birthday with cake, balloons and party hats. The crowd even sang “Happy Birthday.”

“We are the first, and there are now 14,” Resnick said. “We have been the flagship of this experiment of a public-private partnership.”

In summer 2012, a group of more than 60 private companies, nonprofit organizations and universities came together to form the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute now known as America Makes.

The institute, from the beginning, has been dedicated to further developing additive manufacturing. Additive manufacturing technologies build 3-D objects by adding material layer by layer.

