Youngstown school board race shrinks to 3 on ballot seeking 3 seats

The Youngstown school board field has gone from a crowded one to having only three candidates vying for three seats.

That’s because the Mahoning County Board of Elections disqualified three candidates today and another withdrew from the Nov. 7 election.

Youngstown school board candidates need at least 150 valid signatures on petitions to be certified to the ballot.

Steven Carter of Fairgreen Avenue and Reenae S. Miles of Tracey Lane, who circulated nominating petitions as a team, turned in 158 signatures, but only 92 were determined to be valid while Melanie Rudolph Ross of Bradley Lane had 208 signatures, but only 136 were deemed valid.

Also, Don L. Hanni III of Bears Den Road, a former school board member, withdrew his candidacy.

That leaves incumbents Ronald Shadd of Cabot Street and Jackie Adair of Kenneth Street along with Tina Cvetkovich of South Maryland Avenue with their names on the ballot seeking the three seats.

Nia L. Simms of Ferndale Avenue has filed to run as a write-in candidate.

The write-in deadline is Aug. 28.

Also disqualified by the board of elections Tuesday was incumbent Craig Beach Councilwoman Kathleen Davidson of Woodland Avenue for failing to fill in the number of signatures she filed on her nominating petition’s circulator statement.

