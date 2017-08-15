Youngstown police investigate theft of rifles, ammo from South Side home

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a shotgun, an AR-15 rifle, and a thousand rounds each of 9mm and 5.65mm ammunition were taken Sunday night from a home in the 2400 block of Cooper Street.

The homeowner told police he came home about 11:30 p.m. and found his South Side house broken into. Other items were also taken.

The victim said he had been having a dispute with someone. Reports said it looked like someone moved an air conditioner from a window to get inside.