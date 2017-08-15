JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown police investigate theft of rifles, ammo from South Side home


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 10:25 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a shotgun, an AR-15 rifle, and a thousand rounds each of 9mm and 5.65mm ammunition were taken Sunday night from a home in the 2400 block of Cooper Street.

The homeowner told police he came home about 11:30 p.m. and found his South Side house broken into. Other items were also taken.

The victim said he had been having a dispute with someone. Reports said it looked like someone moved an air conditioner from a window to get inside.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes