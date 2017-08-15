JOBS
CHARLOTTESVILLE | Trump says there is blame on both sides in Charlottesville


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 4:42 p.m.

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were “also very violent.”

Trump is calling those protesters the “alt-left.” He says there is “blame on both sides” after the deadly violence over the weekend.

After his initial statement on the Charlottesville violence, Trump was criticized for appearing to condemn both the white nationalists and those who were protesting them. He tried to clean up his remarks Monday.

Trump says some of the facts about the deadly violence in Charlottesville still aren’t known.

