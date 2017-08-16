Trumbull elections board rejects several candidates, issues

WARREN

The field of four candidates hoping to unseat two incumbents for Liberty Township trustee this November dropped by two on Tuesday as the Trumbull County Board of Elections ruled Ray Dressel and Raymond Agnone Jr. would not make the ballot.

Dressel was among four people whose candidacy was rejected because the circulator statement on his or her petitions had not been filled out completely.

In addition to Dressel, the three others whose candidacy was ruled invalid were Gary Kidd, Joseph Badger Board of Education; Michele DeProfio, Lakeview Board of Education; and Tracie Allen, Lordstown Board of Education.

The board also rejected two local liquor options because they provided too few valid signatures on petitions.

Elections board members also met with three vendors Tuesday who want to sell the county their voting systems to replace the electronic equipment currently used in the county.

