Theft of Dayton police chief’s city-issued gun investigated

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police department says the police chief’s city-issued gun and some personal property was stolen during a series of recent thefts.

Dayton police say they’re not releasing details about the theft of Chief Richard Biehl’s service weapon because they don’t want to compromise the ongoing investigation into the thefts.

The Dayton Daily News reports a brief police report dated this week indicates the gun was taken between July 27 and July 28 on the block where the department’s Second District headquarters is located.

Police say a department administrative review is being conducted according to standard procedure for any loss of city property.