JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Theft of Dayton police chief’s city-issued gun investigated


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 11:46 a.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police department says the police chief’s city-issued gun and some personal property was stolen during a series of recent thefts.

Dayton police say they’re not releasing details about the theft of Chief Richard Biehl’s service weapon because they don’t want to compromise the ongoing investigation into the thefts.

The Dayton Daily News reports a brief police report dated this week indicates the gun was taken between July 27 and July 28 on the block where the department’s Second District headquarters is located.

Police say a department administrative review is being conducted according to standard procedure for any loss of city property.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes