Testimony starts today in Jermaine Bunn murder trial


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 9:56 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Testimony is expected to begin shortly in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the aggravated murder trial of Jermaine Bunn, Sr., 40, who is accused of the April, 2016, murder of Michael Pete, 30.

Prosecutors said Bunn was out of prison less than 48 hours when he got into a gun battle at a party on East Evergreen Avenue and Pete was killed and Bunn wounded in the face.

Judge John M. Durkin is handling the case. Bunn is representing himself.

