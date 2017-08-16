Take care where you buy your eclipse glasses, Ohio AG warns

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse Monday can do so with special glasses, but Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is warning consumers that some varieties of glasses aren’t safe for use in viewing the celestial spectacle.

The American Astronomical Society said it has received reports that fake solar eclipse glasses were being sold ahead of the Aug. 21 event, according to a statement from DeWine.

The fake glasses fail to properly filter the sun’s rays, leaving wearers open to potentially severe optical damage.

The AAS has a list of merchants it considers reputable that guarantee their glasses are safe listed on its website, www.aas.org,

Locally, eclipse glasses have been available at Best Buy, Circle K, Lowe’s, Pilot and Flying J, Toys “R” Us and Walmart – but sales have been brisk.

