Rise Pies helps raise dough for adoption agency


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 10:15 a.m.

BOARDMAN — Northeast Ohio Adoption Services will have an event Wednesday at Rise Pies Boardman and Niles.

The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at both locations: 439 Boardman Poland Road in the Shops of Boardman Park and 2200 Niles Cortland Road in the Eastwood Mall Complex.

If customers bring in the flier, the pizza shops will donate 40 percent of the purchase to Northeast Ohio Adoption Services.

The flier can be found on Northeast Ohio Adoption Services’ Facebook page.

