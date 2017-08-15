Police say group broke into Pennsylvania apartment and fatally shot man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — One man has been arrested and other suspects are being sought in the slaying of a man Pennsylvania authorities say was gunned down in front of his young daughter during a robbery in his apartment.

Allentown police say a masked group broke into 39-year-old Jermaine Taylor’s unit early Sunday, forced him to open his safe and then shot him five times, telling his daughter to turn around before they opened fire.

Investigators say one intruder was shot in the leg. Surveillance images show three men and a woman walking from the scene, one limping.

Authorities say 29-year-old Isaac Navarro, whom they allege was the limping man, was charged in Lehigh County with homicide, robbery and conspiracy. The county public defender’s office said no defense attorney had yet been assigned.