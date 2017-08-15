JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police release vehicle information for man suspected of being with missing Hubbard girl


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 3:17 p.m.

HUBBARD

Police have released updated vehicle information for a man suspected of being in the company of a missing 15-year-old Hubbard girl.

Madison Copley was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday prior to running away from her home early Sunday.

Police believe the girl is with Malik Perkins Williams, 21, of Solon.

Williams is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Infiniti QX56 sport utilty vehicle with an Ohio license plate that reads EZM6887.

Copley is considered to be an at-risk missing juvenile because of her having a medical condition for which she did not take her medication.

Copey is black, 5-feet-2-inches, about 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Detective Chris Moffitt of the Hubbard Police Department at 330-534-8153 Ext. 3004.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes