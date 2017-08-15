Police release vehicle information for man suspected of being with missing Hubbard girl

HUBBARD

Police have released updated vehicle information for a man suspected of being in the company of a missing 15-year-old Hubbard girl.

Madison Copley was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday prior to running away from her home early Sunday.

Police believe the girl is with Malik Perkins Williams, 21, of Solon.

Williams is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Infiniti QX56 sport utilty vehicle with an Ohio license plate that reads EZM6887.

Copley is considered to be an at-risk missing juvenile because of her having a medical condition for which she did not take her medication.

Copey is black, 5-feet-2-inches, about 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Detective Chris Moffitt of the Hubbard Police Department at 330-534-8153 Ext. 3004.