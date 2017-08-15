JOBS
Police: Pennsylvania man passed out in cop’s car cited for drunkenness


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 2:35 p.m.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been cited for public drunkenness after breaking into and passing out in the front seat of an off-duty police officer’s car.

Police in Shippensburg say the officer was on his way home from his shift early Sunday morning when he stopped at a Sheetz convenience store. His personal car was locked but some windows were down slightly.

When he returned, he found the intoxicated man passed out in the passenger’s seat.

He called an on-duty colleague to the scene, who took 22-year-old Travis McLaughlin into custody.

