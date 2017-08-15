Poland bans marijuana from village

POLAND

Although medical marijuana sales now are legal in Ohio, it will not be made or sold in the village.

Council unanimously voted Tuesday to prohibit marijuana cultivators, processors and dispensaries in the village. The township also has banned such facilities from operating there.

Councilwoman Linda Srnec said that although she is not opposed to the use of medical marijuana, she voted to ban those facilities from operating in the village due to safety concerns.

“I think it’s a good thing we put this in place because we’re a very small town,” she said. “Putting [a ban] in place keeps it out of our small town and gives us a little protection.

Councilman Joe Mazur was blunt: “We want none of that in the village.”

Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.