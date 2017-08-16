Pete told not to be alone with Bunn, mom testifies

YOUNGSTOWN

The mother of a man who was killed at an April 2016 party testified Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that partygoers told her that her son was warned not to step out on the porch alone with the defendant.

Othella May, mother of 31-year-old Michael Pete, told jurors before Judge John Durkin that she was told Pete was warned about being alone with the defendant, Jermaine Bunn Sr., 40, shortly before he was killed.

Bunn had been released from prison less than 48 hours before Pete was murdered.

“They told Michael not to go outside with him [Bunn] but he went outside with him anyway,” May testified.

Testimony in the case began Tuesday after jurors were selected Monday. They heard opening statements from Assistant Prosecutor Meghan Brundege and from Bunn, who is representing himself.

Bunn is accused of killing Pete at the April 3, 2016, birthday party for Pete’s cousin on East Evergreen Avenue.

