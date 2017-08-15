JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pa. wildlife officials determine bald eagle had lead poisoning


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 12:15 p.m.

APOLLO, Pa. (AP) — Wildlife officials in western Pennsylvania have determined an unusually stoic bald eagle was suffering from lead poisoning.

The bald eagle was letting people get too close to it on a wildlife trail near Apollo over the weekend. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the eagle was transferred to a wildlife center in Saegertown, where blood tests confirmed it had lead poisoning.

Officials say the eagle’s condition is guarded.

According to a wildlife education expert, the bird could have picked up lead from scavenging animals that were shot or from a fishing sinker.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes