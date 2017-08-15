Pa. wildlife officials determine bald eagle had lead poisoning

APOLLO, Pa. (AP) — Wildlife officials in western Pennsylvania have determined an unusually stoic bald eagle was suffering from lead poisoning.

The bald eagle was letting people get too close to it on a wildlife trail near Apollo over the weekend. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the eagle was transferred to a wildlife center in Saegertown, where blood tests confirmed it had lead poisoning.

Officials say the eagle’s condition is guarded.

According to a wildlife education expert, the bird could have picked up lead from scavenging animals that were shot or from a fishing sinker.