Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 9:53 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, led again by gains in banks and technology companies.

JPMorgan Chase rose 1 percent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday and Advanced Micro Devices jumped 1.8 percent.

Streaming music service Pandora rose 4.6 percent after naming a new CEO. Roger Lynch had been head of Dish’s streaming video service.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1 point to 2,467.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,020. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,343.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.27 percent.

