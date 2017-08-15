Mahoning County sheriff to assemble quick response team for overdose victims

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office will assemble a quick response team to make contact with overdose victims.

"The goal is to get someone at their house within 24 hours to get them the resources and the help that they need so they don't overdose again," Sheriff Jerry Greene said.

The Mahoning County commissioners voted this morning to apply for a two-year $150,000 grant from the Ohio Attorney General's office to supplement the costs of the program. County officials expect to receive the grant.

The sheriff's office will work with counselors from Meridian HealthCare who will help those who overdose and their families get mental health and treatment resources.

"Out of all the things we've done with the opioid epidemic, I actually think this is going to be one of the most effective," Greene said.

He added that law enforcement can't arrest its way out of the crisis and this will hopefully help stop people from suffering multiple overdoses.

Alki Santamas, director of Criminal Justice Services for Meridian, said Meridian will counsel families and help connect them to the services they need.

"We don't want them to relapse," he said. "We don't want them to overdose again."

