Mahoning County forming new team to prevent repeat overdoses

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s department wants to make contact with residents who overdose within 24 hours.

A new quick response team – comprising deputy sheriffs, emergency medical services representatives and addiction treatment counselors – will help make that a reality.

The Mahoning County commissioners voted Tuesday to apply for a two-year $150,000 grant from the state Attorney General’s office to help supplement the costs of implementing the team.

The grant requires the team makes contact within 72 hours. Sheriff Jerry Greene said his goal is 24 hours.

“Out of all the things we’ve done with the opioid epidemic, I actually think this is going to be one of the most effective,” Greene said.

Duane Piccirilli, executive director of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said the county modeled the program after a similar effort in Hamilton County. That program resulted in 80 percent of people who overdosed entering treatment.

“We’re pretty excited about the whole thing,” Piccirilli said. “We’re thinking we’re going to see a reduction in using Narcan (naloxone opiod antidote) a second time.”

