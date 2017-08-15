Liberty's new all-day preschool has waiting list

LIBERTY

Changes are underway for the smallest of the Liberty leopards.

Liberty School District is now offering all-day rather than half-day preschool. The preschool program, available to 4-year-olds, begins Aug. 24 – the district’s first day of school.

The state funds the preschool program for 20 lower-income students, said Mike Palmer, principal at E.J. Blott Elementary School. The program now is full with a wait list.

Palmer said he anticipates the shift to all-day preschool will be a cost-savings because the district will no longer need to run buses midday. The district is not increasing staff because the school is maintaining two preschool units with the same number of students.

The shift, Liberty Superintendent Joseph Nohra said, reflects a growing focus on early education.

