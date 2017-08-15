JOBS
Lawsuit claims rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 12:42 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawsuit claims a suburban Philadelphia woman got an extra topping on her Chick-fil-A sandwich: a dead rodent.

Ellen Manfalouti sued in Bucks County Court over the tiny rodent she claims was baked into the bottom bun of her chicken sandwich.

A co-worker picked up the sandwich for her at a Langhorne restaurant in November, and the two started to eat in a conference room at the insurance agency where they work.

“I felt something funny on the bottom of the bun,” Manfalouti told The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2vDnJvu) on Monday. “I turned it over. I said to (my co-worker), ‘They burned my roll really bad.”’

Her co-worker, Cara Phelan, said that as soon as Manfalouti threw the sandwich on the table, “I realized it was a small rodent of some sort. I could see the whiskers and the tail.”

Manfalouti’s lawyer Bill Davis told the newspaper that he filed the lawsuit last week against Chick-fil-A franchise owner Dave Heffernan and the store after they weren’t responsive to complaints.

Heffernan and the Atlanta-based fast-food chain said they can’t comment on litigation.

Manfalouti is seeking more than $50,000 for physical and psychological damages.

She told the newspaper she was treated at a hospital for nausea, had to see a therapist for anxiety and could hardly eat for weeks.

