JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Judges reject appeal over Ohio juror who slept during testimony


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 9:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio appeals court has concluded a juror’s snoozing during testimony in a murder trial isn’t enough to overturn the defendant’s conviction.

An attorney for 28-year-old Desjuan Hayes argued Hayes didn’t get a fair trial last year because a judge failed to remove the juror or question her about repeatedly falling asleep.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a three-judge panel from the appeals court ruled the juror’s napping is unacceptable but didn’t appear to affect the trial’s outcome.

The attorneys in the case discussed possibly replacing the snoozing juror with an alternate during trial, but neither side requested that move when the judge offered it.

Hayes was sentenced to life in prison with possible parole after 21 years.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes