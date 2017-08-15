Hillary Clinton's pastor plagiarized prayer at heart of book

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton's pastor has acknowledged he plagiarized part of the prayer commentary he sent her the day after she lost the presidential election, a devotional that is at the heart of a book he published today.

The Rev. Bill Shillady said in a statement he was "stunned" to learn that his devotional, "Sunday is Coming," was so similar to an earlier blog post by the Rev. Matt Deuel of Mission Point Community Church in Warsaw, Ind. Shillady said he has apologized to Deuel and will credit the Indiana pastor in future editions of the book, titled "Strong for a Moment Like This: The Daily Devotions of Hillary Rodham Clinton."

The book is a collection of some of the Scripture, devotionals and inspirational writing that Shillady, a United Methodist Church minister, emailed to Clinton, a lifelong Methodist, during the campaign.

Mary Catherine Dean, editor-in-chief of Shillady's publisher, Abingdon Press, said in a statement, "We fully accept his explanation that he did not intentionally leave Matt Deuel's passages unattributed."

Deuel said he noticed the similarities when CNN published the devotional last week. Deuel said in an email he spoke with Shillady on Monday and accepted the Methodist minister's apology.

Shillady leads the United Methodist City Society, a social service agency in New York. He officiated at Chelsea Clinton's wedding, led a memorial service for Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, and gave the closing benediction at the Democratic National Convention. Clinton wrote the forward to his book.