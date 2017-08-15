First day of school at Stambaugh Charter Academy is Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN — Stambaugh Charter Academy will welcome students back for the 2017-18 school year Wednesday.

Principal Landon Brown and team will welcome students back as they begin to learn classroom routines, establish classroom rules, reconnect with friends, and begin the lessons for the school year.

School begins at 7:30 a.m. for all students at 2420 Donald Ave. on the city's West Side.

Stambaugh Charter Academy, operated by National Heritage Academies, is a free public charter school serving students in grades kindergarten through eighth.