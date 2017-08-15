JOBS
Federal funding awarded to Columbiana County health center


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 2:24 p.m.

LISBON — Community Action Agency of Columbiana County Inc. was the only health center in the tri-county area to receive federal funding to help improve its quality, efficiency and effectiveness.

Community Action has locations in Lisbon, Salineville and East Liverpool. The centers collectively offer primary health care, gynecology, behavioral health, preventive care and dental health.

The center will receive $65,130 in total funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The HHS announced $3,582,514 was awarded to 45 medical centers in Ohio.

