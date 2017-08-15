JOBS
Farmers completes another merger


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 4:20 p.m.

CANFIELD — Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, has completed the merger of Monitor Bancorp Inc., the holding company for The Monitor Bank with and into FMNB Merger Subsidiary II LLC, a newly-formed, wholly-owned subsidiary of Farmers.

“We are excited to complete this transaction, our third bank acquisition since 2015, and to bring our successful community banking model to the attractive Holmes County market,” said Kevin J. Helmick, president & CEO of Farmers, in a statement.

Farmers, headquartered in Canfield, now has more than $2 billion in banking assets, more than $1 billion in trust assets, and operates 39 branches in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Holmes and Cuyahoga counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania.

