Enclave housing, retail complex to break ground at YSU Friday


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

LRC Realty of Akron will break ground Friday on its Youngstown State University student housing and retail complex.

The Enclave is a more than $13 million project that will bring 65 student housing units with 194 beds in 105,511 square feet and 11,020 square feet of leasable retail space to the YSU campus at the corner of Lincoln and Wick avenues.

It will offer fully furnished one-, two- and four-bedroom units. Amenities will include: a fitness center, free tanning bed, plasma TV and game stations, a computer lab, an outdoor grilling area, Wi-Fi and a bike storage area.

Construction on The Enclave will be finished by summer 2018 and ready for that fall semester, according to Vindicator files.

Read more about the project in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

