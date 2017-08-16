JOBS
Distress commission requests raise for Mohip


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission is asking the Ohio Department of Education to release a raise for school district CEO Krish Mohip.

If released, Mohip will be receiving $8,000 more than his $160,000 current salary.

This decision comes after the commission gave Mohip a positive review at its meeting tonight.

Read more on the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

