Distress commission requests raise for Mohip

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission is asking the Ohio Department of Education to release a raise for school district CEO Krish Mohip.

If released, Mohip will be receiving $8,000 more than his $160,000 current salary.



This decision comes after the commission gave Mohip a positive review at its meeting tonight.

