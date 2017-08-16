Distress commission requests raise for Mohip

Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission is asking the Ohio Department of Education to release a raise for school district CEO Krish Mohip.
If released, Mohip will be receiving $8,000 more than his $160,000 current salary.
This decision comes after the commission gave Mohip a positive review at its meeting tonight.
Read more on the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.