JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Crosby: Talent, not politics, behind Nugent’s Rock Hall snub


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 10:19 a.m.

By The Associated Press

David Crosby says fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he’s not good enough, not because of his politics.

Crosby responded to a fan’s question about whether political correctness kept Nugent out of the Hall by saying that Nugent “just isn’t good enough.” He also used an expletive to describe the “Cat Scratch Fever” singer.

Nugent told Albany, New York, radio station WQBK-FM last week he hasn’t been inducted into the Cleveland-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because of his support for gun rights and his membership on the National Rifle Association’s board of directors.

Crosby has been inducted into the Hall twice for his membership in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes