College student hospitalized after fall on camp ropes course


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 3:09 p.m.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say a college student attending a retreat at a suburban Cleveland camp fell on an elevated ropes course, became entangled and was hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

She was hurt Monday during a retreat meant to build camaraderie among students in a Baldwin Wallace University honors program. WKYC-TV reports witnesses said she appeared lifeless after she fell at Hiram House Camp in Chagrin Falls.

In a statement, the camp says it prioritizes safety and cooperated with emergency responders who took the student to a hospital.

Officials didn't release her name or information about her condition.

The school has canceled the remaining days of the retreat. Administrators say they're keeping the student and her family in their thoughts and prayers.

