JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Bad move: Cops find drugs in underwear of Austintown man at Mahoning County jail


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 10:10 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said an Austintown man Monday was arrested on a charge of possession of heroin after corrections officers at the Mahoning County jail found a bag of suspected heroin in his underwear while he was being booked into the jail on a drug paraphernalia charge.

Reports said Jordan Johnson, 27, was found about 7:05 p.m. sitting in a parked car in the 500 block of Garfield Street on the South Side.

Police were called for a suspicious vehicle and when they searched it they found a needle in Johnson's pants and there was also crushed white powder in an ashtray.

Johnson was taken into custody for the needle. Police are going to test the powder that was found, reports said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes