Bad move: Cops find drugs in underwear of Austintown man at Mahoning County jail

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said an Austintown man Monday was arrested on a charge of possession of heroin after corrections officers at the Mahoning County jail found a bag of suspected heroin in his underwear while he was being booked into the jail on a drug paraphernalia charge.

Reports said Jordan Johnson, 27, was found about 7:05 p.m. sitting in a parked car in the 500 block of Garfield Street on the South Side.

Police were called for a suspicious vehicle and when they searched it they found a needle in Johnson's pants and there was also crushed white powder in an ashtray.

Johnson was taken into custody for the needle. Police are going to test the powder that was found, reports said.