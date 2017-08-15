Area Giant Eagles collect $47,000 for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN — Fourteen Giant Eagle locations collected more than $47,000 at registers to give to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley on Market Street in Boardman.

Giant Eagle representatives will present a check Wednesday to Akron Children’s from the seventh annual register campaign, which was expanded to the local hospital for the first time this year.

The 14 area Giant Eagle stores participated by asking customers at the checkout for $1 and $5 donations.

The funds will be used to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders. Overall, Giant Eagle stores’ total contribution to Akron Children’s Hospital was more than $140,000 this year.