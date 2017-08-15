JOBS
Arby's workers held at gunpoint during robbery in Boardman


Published: Tue, August 15, 2017 @ 2:10 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating an armed robbery in which fast-food restaurant employees were held at gunpoint, according to a police report. 

According to the report, township police, along with Poland Village, Struthers and Youngstown police, responded to the Arby's located on Youngstown-Poland Road about 5 a.m. Saturday for an armed robbery call. 

There, a restaurant manager told police that a man held her and two other employees at gunpoint and forced her to open the store safe and put the money from the safe in a bag, according to the report. The safe contained $3,000, an employee told police. 

The man then exited through a back door and ran away on foot, employees said. 

Police are investigating the incident as a possible case of kidnapping and aggravated robbery, according to the report. 

